Thanet community news: Ruby Francis Bridal shop to the rescue, open day events, Rotary, youth council and more

Wedding thank you

Ruby Francis Bridal shop in Minster came to the rescue when bride Lisa Nicholls realised her veil had been left behind – more than 100 miles away in Portsmouth.

Lisa said: “ I am originally from Margate so we decided to have our wedding at the Chestfield barn. In the rush, I left my veil over 100 miles away in Portsmouth.

Three hours before the wedding, my daughter in law called round all of the local bridal shops and the amazing girls at Ruby Francis Bridal came to my rescue. So, off I headed to Minster in my heated rollers.

“They had an amazing selection and I found the prettiest veil I’ve ever seen. I asked them how much it was and they said nothing as no bride should be going through this much stress on their wedding day.

“I would like to let them know they literally saved a stressed out bride from a breakdown. I will forever be grateful to them for their amazing act of kindness, especially as not living in the area anymore this was my first visit to the store. I cannot recommend them any more highly. They were so lovely and they have lots of beautiful dresses. Anyone looking for their perfect gown should head there.”

Prehistoric Weekend

A prehistoric pop-up museum, workshops, bushcraft demonstration and more will take place at the Antoinette Centre, Quex Park, Birchington, on September 18-19.

The pop-up museum will be open both days from 10am and 4pm. Thanet archaeologists will host a display of ancient artefacts, handling finds, activities and will tell the story of Thanet from the Stone Age to the Iron Age. Free tea and coffee, no booking required.

Flint knapping workshops with Will Lord will also take place. There are three sessions each day with spaces for five people per session. These cost £45 and must be booked.

A prehistoric bushcraft demonstration takes place on the Saturday from 4pm-8.30pm with Will Lord showing how an animal carcass would have provided food, clothing and tools for prehistoric people. The cost is £35pp.

To find out about booking and timetable details visit www.trustforthanetarchaeology.org.uk/

Thanet Rotary

Following a plea from the Vicar of St Peter’s Church in Broadstairs, Rotarians John Reid and Sam Matsubara, on behalf of the Rotary Club of Thanet, responded by delivering some £200 of tinned produce to Thanet Food Link last Tuesday. John is pictured with the urgently needed supplies.

This makes approaching £4,000 provided over the last two years to Thanet Food Link from club members’ own savings during Covid.

There are 6 Rotary clubs in Thanet. If you are interested in the fun and community purpose which is to be found as a Rotarian, why not look up the Thanet Club’s website www.rotaryclubofthanet.co.uk

Birchington Youth Parish Council

Birchington Youth Parish Council launched during lockdown and is very excited to be holding its first in person meeting on August 24.

Cllr George Kup is arranging the BYPC Parish Council meet up from 6pm, at ‘The Dip’ in Minnis Bay.

If any young people, between the ages of 11 and 18, would be interested in finding out more about the Youth Council and how they could have a say in the village, they are invited to join in for pizza and soft drinks.

To attend email Denise: clerk@birchington-pc.gov.uk or George- cllr-george.kup@thanet.gov.uk. by Monday, August 23.

Blend Singing Groups

We are delighted to say that all four of our Singing Groups have now reopened, after closing in March 2020 and then operating on Zoom from July 2020 for a year!!

There are some changes to the way that we previously operated and like many organisations we are in the process of rebuilding after such a prolonged closure.

We meet at venues in Birchington, Manston, Margate and Ramsgate with a robust Risk Asessment in place which pays close attention to the research that was carried out into Principles of Safer Singing.

Blend Groups are informal in style, designed to be different to a formal Choir set up and accessible to all, allowing members to enjoy the many benefits that group singing brings.

The Blend programme of popular songs is updated on a monthly basis and includes material from different genres and eras.

Sessions must be booked in advance and membership to groups operates on a monthly basis.

We also offer a monthly ‘Saturday Sing’ at Manston Village Hall with a different theme each time.

Email blendsinging@gmail.com or visit our website www.blendsingingthanet.co.uk

Royal Temple Yacht Club open days

The Royal Temple Yacht Club in Ramsgate will be hosting two open days in September to introduce people to the yacht club and, weather dependent, get people out sailing on yachts.

The club was founded in 1857 with the Ramsgate Clubhouse opening in 1896 with the Royal Charter granted a year later and permission to fly the Blue Ensign granted by the Admiralty in 1898, which was the same year that our annual Ramsgate Week regatta started.

Ramsgate Week has attracted many famous people, including King George V who raced his cutter “Britannia” until 1924. Former Prime Minister Edward Heath was a member, and Her Majesty the Queen has also visited the club, and in more recent times Dame Ellen MacArthur allowed herself to be auctioned off as a crew member.

The dates are Saturday 4th and 25th September 2021 and rough timings are 10am till about 5pm. Everyone is welcome from complete novices to racing crew.

We are asking people to email the club at info@rtyc.com registering their interest as numbers are strictly limited due to safety on the water, and we cannot accept people just turning up on the day.

We will then email back confirming your place and giving more information about the day.

Sadly we cannot accept applications from under 16 year olds.

Save Our NHS in Kent

Folk legend Gerry Colvin is waiving his fee to help raise funds for The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice. They are responsible for the Red Hearts wall on the South Bank which is, at the moment, a third of a mile long.

He has Dr John Cornwall as support and also GaddZukes, ukulele band from Gadds brewery.

It’s at St Mary’s Arts Centre in Sandwich on September 4, from 7.30pm.

WeGotTickets | Simple, honest ticketing | Gerry Colvin & Friends

Thanet Tesco stores

Tesco customers in Thanet taking part in a new campaign to provide meals to children living in food insecurity have enabled thousands of meals to be donated.

In the past three weeks, the Thanet Tesco stores have given a donation for every vegetable and piece of fruit across all its stores.

This has been part of the Buy One to Help a Child scheme to provide food that FareShare will redistribute to children’s charities.

Sales of stacks of strawberries, a bounty of bananas and container-loads of cucumbers purchased by Tesco customers mean that over 5,000 charities will now be given food to help the 2.3 million children in the UK living in food insecurity.

The warm summer weather saw bumper purchases of strawberries, cucumbers and bananas, allowing Tesco to exceed its target of providing 3million meals’ worth of food to help charities and community groups supplied by FareShare.

Cucumbers were the most popular item sold on a Monday throughout the collection, with strawberries winning in popularity on Tuesday and Wednesdays.

Tesco has been working with FareShare since 2016 and so far has redistributed more than 120 million meals of food to charities and community groups across the UK.

FareShare supports frontline charities and community groups working with children – from summer holiday clubs and breakfast clubs to community kitchens and groups that supply food parcels to those facing food insecurity.

FareShare CEO Lindsay Boswell CBE said the food will make a real difference to frontline charities working with children, and thanked Tesco customers for their support.

He added: “During the summer months, many families can struggle without the safety net of free school meals. At FareShare, we work with a network of around 10,500 charities and community groups supporting children and families across the UK. With so many more people facing tough circumstances as a result of the pandemic, this food is needed more than ever.

“Thank you to every single Tesco customer in Thanet who made a purchase during this campaign. Through the simple act of buying your fruit and veg at Tesco, you’re helping FareShare to get fresh, healthy food to children across the UK.”

Buy One to Help a Child is the latest in a number of Tesco programmes helping to build stronger communities.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK and ROI CEO, said: “We wanted to find a really simple way to do our bit and help our customers do the same, and we are delighted at the success of the Buy One to Help A Child scheme. By encouraging healthier choices for our customers while helping to feed children through our partnership with FareShare, we can play our part in supporting stronger communities.”

Tesco is a member of the Child Poverty Task Force, formed by Marcus Rashford, and continues to support his campaign for free school meals for every child that needs them, at any time.