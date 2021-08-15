Police called in to assist enforcement officers with ‘loud music’ incident at Viking Bay

Police officers were called out to Viking Bay this afternoon (August 15) to assist council enforcement officers who had told a group of people to turn their music down.

It is understood one person was issued with a fine for breaching the Beaches and Coast Public Spaces Protection Order brought in by Thanet council this April.

The PSPO replaced previous beach byelaws which had differing levels of fines and did not include power to issue Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs). Under the new order, council and police officers can issue fines of £100 to help deter and reduce anti-social behaviour.

Under the PSPO music and entertainment or sporting events on beaches and/or promenades are required to have prior permission granted by the council.

Bystanders report seeing a large number of police vehicles attend the incident on Viking Bay.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3pm Kent Police attended Viking Bay beach in Broadstairs to assist council enforcement officers who were responding to a report that a group of people had been playing loud music.

“Officers attended to prevent any possible breaches of the peace and, after engaging with the individuals involved, the music is no longer being played.”