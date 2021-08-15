Photos: Margate Pride 2021

A colourful festival to mark Margate Pride took place at venues including The Oval Bandstand in Cliftonville yesterday (August 14).

The annual event included the inaugural Mx Margate beauty pageant hosted by Amy Zing and Casey Sea with judges including artist Tracey Emin, Janet District Council, Mme_Bettini, and @bourgmaurice..

Tracey is in remission from bladder cancer and looked well at yesterday’s event. The 58-year-old was diagnosed in spring 2020 and underwent an operation in the Summer.

The artist bought part of the former Thanet Press site in Margate in 2017 and has had work undertaken to convert it into an artist’s studio and one bedroom flat. The move to Margate was prompted after losing a bid to expand her art studio in Spitalfields and the death of her mum Pam. The artist originally confirmed plans to move to the town during the opening of her My Bed exhibition at Turner Contemporary.

This pageant saw ‘Joy Less’ crowned Queen of Margate. They will then take centre-stage at the Pride Parade next year.

Rounds Included:

Poise – The contestant must look poised. Therefore, you must possess the presence to fulfil this heady responsibility with dignity, class, grace, or the complete lack of any of these traits.

Performance – What kind of talent should Mx Margate 2021 display? That is a question that only you can answer.

Power – if you could change the world, what would you do?

The total of a contestant’s power is arbitrarily judged by their responses to a series of ridiculous questions.

Other events at the bandstand including a morning family session with storytime with Helen Ramsorrun, the Broadstairs choir, kids rainbow yoga with Zoe Smith, family activities with Amie Taylor and a performance from the Margate Kinky Boots cast

In the afternoon there was a performance by the social singing choir, rally from Sue Sanders, Josh Rivers, Reeta Loi and music from Reeta and DJ Gin.

At Dreamland guests included Nadine Coyle, from Girls Aloud, Janet District Council, Lisa Maffia, Sink the Pink and Jodie Harsh.