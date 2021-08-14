Drifting inflatable rescued by Margate RNLI lifeboat and Thanet RNLI lifeguards

Two people have been rescued in a joint RNLI operation after their inflatable dinghy was blown seawards off the Thanet coast.

UK Coastguard received a call at around 3.30pm today (Saturday 14 August) from RNLI lifeguards at Joss Bay reporting they were responding to an inflatable dinghy with two persons onboard being blown seawards under the influence of wind and tide.

One of the lifeguards on a rescue board had reached the craft which was being blown towards Botany Bay and further assistance was requested.

Margate’s RNLI inshore lifeboat was tasked to assist and quickly found the dinghy along with the lifeguard around 400 yards offshore between Botany Bay and Foreness Point. The two casualties, along with the lifeguard, were taken on board the lifeboat and after checking on the welfare of all three the dinghy was taken in tow back to Joss Bay where the casualties’ family were waiting.

Lifeguards at Joss Bay cleared an area of the beach which was busy with bathers allowing the safe landing of the lifeboat. The dinghy’s two occupants were unharmed after their adventure and the lifeboat returned to station.

Lee Button, Deputy Launching Authority, Margate RNLI said: “Thanks are due to the Joss Bay lifeguards who quickly recognised the developing situation, responded and called it in to the coastguard for further assistance while reassuring the dinghy’s occupants.

“The fact that it drifted around two miles in a short space of time indicates the peril with using inflatables at sea which are quickly influenced by environmental conditions making it difficult to return to shore.”