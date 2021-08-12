Thanet GCSEs 2021: Royal Harbour Academy

The Royal Harbour Academy in Ramsgate has reported some outstanding achievements by its students in their GCSE and other qualifications this summer.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards. The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

Alex Holmes, Deputy Headteacher, said “Well done to our Year 11 students who have worked extremely hard with our staff to secure their grades and have shown great perseverance and commitment during the lockdowns”.

Simon Pullen, Headteacher, said, “I am incredibly proud of all the work and success that our students have achieved, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto our 6th Form and further education, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

Special praise goes out to:

Mathura for achieving 9 GCSEs at the highest level grades of 8 and 9

Ricky gained 9 GCSEs with English, Drama and Ethics at Grade 9

Samuel was awarded 9 GCSEs with the majority at Grade 7

Josephina and Betsy for achieving 9 high grade GCSEs, all at Grade 5.