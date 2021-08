Some 26 people have landed via a small craft on Ramsgate beach today (August 12).

Police, Border Force and staff from Thanet firm Probe Security have been in attendance at the incident.

Ramsgate RNLI was aware but were not called to the scene as the vessel had reached dry land on the beach close to Ramsgate Tunnels.

Two further vessels are understood to be heading towards Margate.

Kent Police, the Home Office and HM Coastguard have been contacted for further details