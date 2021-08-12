Thanet GCSEs 2021: Hartsdown Academy

Students and staff at Hartsdown Academy in Margate have celebrated an excellent set of GCSE results.

Teachers say the students have shown incredible commitment and determination, despite the challenges that they faced through their final GCSE year to gain outstanding grades, with a significant increase of students achieving grades 7-9.

Of particular note were Italia Wells, who achieved an incredible set of results including 9 in English Language, 9 in English Literature, 8 in English and Double Award Science and 7 in History and Geography.

Also, Brandon Lewis who gained amazing results with a 9 in English Literature, an 8 in English Language and a 6 – 7 in Double Award Science.

Ronan Bridger achieved a phenomenal set of results, 9s in English Literature and Language, Maths and Science. He also achieved an 8 in Geography and History.

Head teacher Matthew Tate has said “I am incredibly proud of our students, they have worked so hard this year and deserve the results that they have achieved. Everyone at the school has worked relentlessly to ensure that all our students have achieved the best they can, allowing them to move onto their next stage in their academic journey.”