Thanet GCSEs 2021: Charles Dickens School

Year 11 students at the Charles Dickens School in Broadstairs are celebrating receiving their GCSE results.

Head teacher Warren Smith said: “Although not the result of final GCSE examinations, our results reflect pupils’ performance under exam conditions during internal assessments and are therefore a robust reflection of their ability. The results demonstrate the determination, resilience and hard work that has been invested over the past year.”

Exceptional performances:

Jakub Palka achieved grade 9 in English Language, History and Polish and grade 8 in English Literature, Maths and Double Science.

Sophie Aldred achieved grade 9 in Sociology and grade 8 in English Language, English Literature, and History.

Devana Rajeev achieved grade 9 in Maths and grade 7 in English Literature, Biology, Chemistry and Religious Studies.

Yacob-Taib Eltaeb achieved grade 8 in Maths, grade 87 in Double Science and grade 7 in English Language, History and Art.

Mr Smith added: “It is also important to recognise the incredible job done by our staff in ensuring we delivered a fair, objective mechanism for awarding grades in a year without formal exams. This inevitably meant a huge amount of additional marking on top of the brilliant work they had done during lockdown.”