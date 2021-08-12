Thanet GCSEs 2021: Chatham & Clarendon Grammar School

Year 11 Students at Chatham & Clarendon Grammar School in Ramsgate are celebrating excellent GCSE results.

The decision to have this year’s results based on teacher assessed grades, which were based on mock exam grades, work completed under high control and coursework means students have received a holistic set of GCSE grades based on the assessment of the professionals who know them best – their subject teachers.

As a result the overall pass rate was 96% with 20% at grades 9-8 (A*) 44% at grades 9-7 (A*/A) and 96% at grades 9-4 (A*-C).

Headteacher, Debra Liddicoat said: “A massive well done to year 11, who should be very proud of their results, which are the result of two years hard work completed in both disrupted and unprecedented circumstances. A very big thank you to all the teachers for their hard work over the two years, for their adaptability in swapping their teaching between face to face and online lessons during lockdown, but also when students were sent home to self-isolate.

“The same thank you also goes to support staff, who supported students both when they were in school, online during lockdown and when students were self-isolating.”

Special mention for gaining 9+ GCSE’s at grades 9-7:

Ayo Adeneye 2×9 5×8 3×7 1×6

Rocksy Antonygnaneswaran 4×9 5×8 2×7

Sara Boumrah 2×9 5×8 4×7

Maisie Chambers 6×9 4×8 1×7

Iris Chapman-Green 2×9 2×8 6×7

Kirsty Clapham 7×9 2×8 1×7 1×6

George Cleverdon 4×9 3×8 4×7

Tobi Falaye 1×9 5×8 3×7 1×6

Acshaya Gunapalasingham 5×8 6×7

Bethany Franklin 3×8 7×7 1×6

Thomas Hall 5×9 3×8 3×7

Evie Haycock 4×9 5×8 2×7

Grace Jakeman 2×9 3×8 6×7

Katie Joynson 1×9 3×8 6×7 1×6

Margaret Murdoch 3×9 8×8 1×7

Joshua Raisbeck 2×9 3×8 5×7

Preyanha Raveendran 3×9 3×8 4×7

John Reid 5×9 3×8 2×7

Lea Smith 7×9 3×8 1×7

Ella Whittaker 2×9 4×8 3×7 1×6

Evie Zumeris 2×9 4×8 3×7

Head teacher Debra Liddicoat added: “Whilst most students will be returning to our 6th Form in September, we wish all students the very best of luck whether returning to us, going on to other school 6th Forms or to college.”