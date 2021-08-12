Thanet GCSEs 2021: King Ethelbert School

King Ethelbert School in Birchington is celebrating some fantastic GCSE and BTEC results achieved by the relentless hard work of their year 11 students.

Over half the students achieved a pass in both English and Maths and the very top grades of 9-7 were achieved in at least 5 subjects by 10% of the cohort. Students navigated the constantly changing challenges of the pandemic throughout their 2 year GCSE and BTEC courses and they coped with this with resilience and determination, working hard with their teachers to rise to learning challenges and adapt ways of working.

Head teacher Vicky Willis said: “I am so proud of the students and what they have achieved, especially given the substantial amount of face to face teaching that they lost. They have earned their grades by sustained effort and hard work over time and with the support and expertise of their teachers.

“A huge thank you must go to the teaching team who have navigated the constantly changing parameters and challenges with professionalism, intelligence and integrity, and to the wider staff team and parents for the numerous ways that they have supported the students and the school.”

There were some excellent individual successes. Among these were Oscar Reed, Olivia Brown and Sapphire Turner who all achieved 9 GCSE/BTEC grades, all at the top 9-7 grades. Olivia Dilloway and Amelie Judges achieved 9 excellent GCSE/BTEC passes, 8 of which were at the top 9-7 grades and similarly, Lois Mabberley and

Alexandra Nedelcu secured 7 of their 9 at the top 9-7 grades.