Thanet IB results 2021: Royal Harbour Academy

The Royal Harbour Academy in Ramsgate is celebrating an outstanding set of Sixth Form results for its students.

100% of students who studied the full and prestigious International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme, passed the qualification and 100% of students who studied a BTEC Level 3 course achieved a qualification, 68% of these were a triple award qualification, equivalent to 3 top end A levels. Over half of the youngsters achieved grades of distinction or better within their BTEC Level 3 courses.

Outstanding individual performances.

Andre passed the full IBCP, gaining a 6 in higher level English Language and Literature, a 6 in Social and Cultural Anthropology, a B grade in Reflective Project and passing IB core components; Japanese, Service Learning and Personal and Professional Skills. Andre has also completed a BTEC Level 3 extended diploma in Public Services and has achieved a distinction star, distinction star, distinction grade. During his time in Sixth Form, Andre has been an outstanding member of The Royal Harbour Academy School. He has worked exceptionally hard within his studies and has been a true ambassador of the school. During the time of school closures, Andre continued to excel in every area of his studies. On results day Andre said, “During times of uncertainty The Sixth Form continued to give us a lot of support when it came to preparing us for our next steps. I really appreciate the guidance on UCAS and student finance. I am going to study Law at Greenwich University in September and everything is now in place to do so.”

Rachel passed the full IBCP, gaining a 6 in both higher level English Language and Literature and Social and Cultural Anthropology, a B in her Reflective Project and passing IB core components; Japanese, Service Learning and Personal and Professional Skills. Rachel also completed a BTEC Level 3 diploma in Performing Arts and achieved a distinction star, distinction grade. During her time in the Sixth Form, Rachel has shown a sustained drive to achieve her best in all her courses. Rachel has been an outstanding student and has continually contributed to the wider curriculum of the school. After collecting her results Rachel said, “I feel absolutely over the moon with my results especially considering all the hardships our year has faced. I think we all had fears that covid would impact our grades. One great thing about Sixth Form is the amount of teacher support and personal direction we get. I truly believe this has helped me in achieving my goals. Following Sixth Form I am following my passion and studying at Bristol School of Art University.”

Head teacher Simon Pullen said: “I am very proud of the achievements of our Sixth Form students. They and their teachers have worked incredibly hard to make sure that they have secured great grades and are able to take up their places at university”.

Head of Sixth Form, Ollie Donohoe added:,“I am completely overwhelmed with pride for our students. To gain this level of achievement in the midst of a pandemic is extraordinary. It is a demanding workload to study on such a large programme with several courses, their achievement is a true reflection of their resilience and academic resolve.

“In addition to their outstanding Sixth Form results, students are set to begin their progression within higher education, apprenticeships or employment. Whatever their pathway, students are equipped with the qualifications and skill set to be highly successful and should have the highest of confidence. On behalf of everyone at The Royal Harbour Academy, we are all extremely proud of you and we wish you the absolute best with your next steps.”

IBDP Teaching and Learning Lead, Carla Spenner said: “This is an incredible achievement for our Year 13’s, they have demonstrated resilience, dedication and enthusiasm for the IBCP. This is the first year we have offered Higher Level courses and it is clear to see that our students are more than capable of achieving excellent results when they study at The Royal Harbour Academy Sixth Form.”