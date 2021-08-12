Music at the Oval Bandstand with Solarwaves party

Join Margate based Ricky Cox and Col Welsh for their Solarwaves party at the Oval Bandstand venue in Cliftonville this Sunday (August 15) from 4pm.

The music event is a ‘Pride’ special ahead of another gig at Dreamland later in the year.

Colin is a music, event and video producer and photographer and Ricky is DJ, avid vinyl collector and lover of analogue synthesis.

Ricky said: “ We’ve had 18 months with no gigs in lockdown so this being our first one back, it’s great that our hometown is the location and we’ve pulled out all the stops. “

Col added: “ We are known for our electronic music and projects, and we’ve remixed loads of special tracks for the show, giving it a high energy hands in the air festival feel. “

Entry is free, there will be food and a bar on site

Solarwaves is also supporting Faithless at Dreamland on Saturday November 20.

Website: https://www.wearesolarwaves.com/