Young people invited to free twilight sessions at Hartsdown Park

A summer of football at Hartsdown Park continues tonight ( August 13) with the launch of the club’s Twilight sessions.

The sessions are open to young people aged 14-19 years with the aim of offering a safe environment while building resilience through sport.

Sessions are free to all and will include free refreshments to help maintain a healthy lifestyle.

It starts this Friday with sessions running weekly between 8:30pm and 10:30pm.

Interested participants are encouraged to turn up and enjoy the first session this Friday. ​

The sessions at Hartsdown Park are in a partnership with Margate Community Trust, KCC’s Reconnect Programme and Breaking the Cycle CIC.