Margate mum whose cat died after escaped Huskies attack launches petition for greater owner responsibility

A Margate mum whose cat was killed in an attack reportedly by two escaped Huskies has launched a petition for pet owners to be forced to take responsibility if they hurt or kill another animal.

Stacie Goddard, 26, was devastated at the death of 16 year old cat Lilly who was a therapy cat for her disabled daughter.

The attack took place overnight on Tuesday (August 10) with at least four other animals reported to have been injured, including a rabbit which was killed after the hutch was ripped open.

Stacie, who is mum to Aurora, 4, and three-year-old Stephen, said: “My kids are really suffering today to the point where they were up all night crying and couldn’t even go to nursery today.

“Lilly was Aurora’s therapy cat to help her manage her autism meltdowns. Her quality of life is now affected because of this. I hope she can recover from the trauma.”

Stacie reported the death of Lilly to Kent Police. The Force said a number of reports had been received saying two dogs had escaped from a property and attacked other animals in the Friends Avenue area of Margate.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended to ensure there was no risk to any members of the public and established that the dogs were back with their owner, who was visited and given advice around keeping his animals secure.

“No criminal offences or injuries to members of the public have been reported.”

Stacie says she is shocked that no action will be taken and has now launched the petition to try and force action.

On the petition page she says: “My children are absolutely traumatised by the event as they were with me when we found our Lilly. The dogs jumped over my gate so broke into my property to hunt my cat down, which I have CCTV footage of.

“I am now scared to let my children into the garden in case the dogs come back as I fear they will injure, or worse, kill my young children.

“I’m now afraid to let my other two cats out in case the incident happens again.”

She adds: “I hope (people signing) can help me to get this situation solved and bring justice to not only my cat but all the pet owners and also parents who had to witness and go through the trauma.

“If your dog injures or kills another beloved animal then you should be held fully responsible for any vet/crematorium bills and professional steps should be taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again and if need be, the dog should be retrained.”

In a post to social media Stacie said: “My girl should of been out sunbathing today. Instead i have just brought her home from the crematorium.”

The Huskies are owned by a father and son. Today (August 12) Ken Wraight, the father, issued a statement.

In it he says: “As one of the owners of the two dogs that escaped I wish to make it known that I am very upset about what actually happened and what might have happened if they had caused any other issues.

“As an animal lover, I have had 4 cats who have lived with us until old age, and they have always gotten on well with the dogs.

“The dogs are always on leads when walked and are very family-friendly animals and are not ill-treated or abused in any way.

“Matters are currently being taken to make our garden more secure, although it’s difficult as we have already taken the level of security to the legal limits. Planning permission is generally required if the fence is higher than 2 metres high.

“What’s not commonly understood is these Huskies can leap fences of 8ft high, There are no doors left open or holes in fences, which may be a wrongfully common suspicion.

“The local police have suggested I put spikes on the inside of the garden walls to prevent them from jumping over, which of course may cause injury to the dogs themselves.

“Our dogs are not being left alone in the garden at any time now.

“All I can do is apologise and I will do whatever it takes to stop them from getting out again.

“I am happy with working with groups that I have already worked with for ideas and suggestions which can be taken forward.

“My heart goes out to those directly affected.”

Stacie said: “As much as an apology is greatly appreciated this should have been done yesterday and in person not because of all the backlash but because he genuinely meant it, in this case I feel like it’s not.

“I believe it’s gone past the point of apologising as being sorry won’t change anything the dogs or him as an owner have caused to both the community and our family, especially my disabled daughter. My children are traumatised, my family shaken up. I believe this will happen again and next time it could be a child.”