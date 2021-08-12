A299 at Minster roundabout now reopen

The A299 near the Minster Road roundabout has reopened following a crash this morning (August 12).

Emergency services were called at around 5.40am to a crash involving a van. The westbound lane was closed while the incident was dealt with.

It reopened just after 9.30am.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police attended a collision on the A299 Thanet Way, Ramsgate after they were called to the scene at 5.39am.

“A vehicle collided with the pedestrian crossing near the roundabout in Minster. The carriageway was closed in order to recover the vehicle and make the road safe, and was reopened by around 9.30am.”