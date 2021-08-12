Thanet IBCP results: King Ethelbert School

Year 13 students at King Ethelbert School celebrated receiving their IBCP results this week. Following the IB diploma results in July with an average grade of 4.5 (graded 7-1), students have now received their level 3 BTEC results.

68% of BTEC extended diploma students (equivalent to an additional 3 A Levels on top of the IB diploma grades gained) achieved triple distinction or distinction stars and 32% of BTEC diploma students (an additional 2 A level equivalent) achieved double distinction or distinction stars. The overall average UCAS points achieved was 129 with 20% of students leaving with over 200 UCAS points. 80% of students passed the full IBCP with 96% of students passing 1 or more level 3 qualifications.

Head teacher Vicky Wills said “We are thrilled with the fantastic IBCP results from our year 13 students. Students have worked with resilience and determination through challenging and changing circumstances this year. They are a terrific bunch of young people who have shown immense character, especially in the last few months, and we are really proud of them.

“Once again we have seen how the IBCP programme supports our young people in really finding their passions and developing their wider skills alongside rigorous academic studies. Our students are off to a wide range of exciting and challenging next steps.”

Outstanding individual achievements.

Taylor Bath achieved D*DD in Business, grade 6 in HL Geography, 5 in HL English and an A in the Reflective Project. He is off to study Politics at Loughborough University.

Jack Scott has achieved D*D*D in Business, a grade 6 in HL Geography, grade 5 in Maths and a B in the Reflective Project. He is off to the University of Kent to study Environmental Social Sciences.

James Protopapas achieved D*D*D* in Sport, two grade 6s in Biology and Business combined with a B in the Reflective Project; he is off to study Sport Science at University of Exeter.

Paulina Gruzdziunaite achieved D*D*D* in Applied Science, 5 in HL English, 5 in Psychology and a B in the Reflective Project and is off to University of Kent to study Law.

Tia Irving-Rahman achieved D*D*D* in Business, 7 in IB Business and 5 in Biology with an A for her Reflective Project; she intends to join the Navy.

Emma Preston achieved DD in Art and Design, 5 in Biology, 4 in Visual Arts , C in the Reflective Project and she is off to University of Creative Arts to study Fine Art.

Abigail Greetham achieved D*D*D in Sport, with 5 in Psychology, 6 in Ab Initio Spanish and C in the Reflective Project; she is taking a gap year and then is off to Portsmouth University to study Sport and Exercise Science.

Trinity Long achieved DD in Health and Social Care, 5s in Biology and Psychology, C in her Reflective Project and is off to the University of Plymouth to study Nursing (Adult Health).

Danny Gilbert-Wynde achieved D*D*D* in Business, 5 in HL English, 4 in Maths and A in Reflective Project and he is taking a gap year whilst he secures entry to the Royal Marines.

Chloe Watler achieved D*D*D* in Applied Science, 6 in Psychology and 5 in HL English with a B for her Reflective Project and she is going to Portsmouth University to study Forensic Psychology.

Antons Pimonovs achieved D*DD in Business, with 5 in HL English, 6 in History and A in her Reflective Project; he is off to University of Aberdeen to study Law with English Law and European Legal Studies.

KES students are securing offers to more diverse university destinations than ever such as: Bath University, University of East Anglia, University for the Creative Arts, University of Winchester, University of Plymouth, University of Aberdeen and more.

Rebecca Darch, Head of 6th Form said “We are incredibly proud of each of our students and how they have achieved the requirements to progress onto their chosen next steps. Even with the unprecedented challenges they have faced this year, we have seen the average IB and BTEC grades increase and many of the cohort accepting their place at university, with some starting higher level apprenticeships and others who have secured employment including the Armed Forces and the Police service”.