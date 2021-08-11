Food, drink and entertainment on offer when ‘FreeWheelin Feastival’ comes to Broadstairs

Food, drink and family entertainment is coming to Viking Bay with the FreeWheelin Feastival from August 20-22.

Organised by Zoom Events, the FreeWheelin FEASTival follows a successful summer market held in the same location in June. The new event will have a bigger emphasis on street foods, bars, live music and children’s entertainment but will also be accompanied by a number of stalls with groceries and crafts.

Visitors will be able to dine alfresco with freshly prepared street foods including pork or chicken souvlaki, barbecued meats, fajitas, burritos and Thai dishes. Festival-goers can also enjoy a drink from the Famous Last Stand Bar which will be stocking a range of beverages including ales from Maidstone based Musket Brewery and local Wise Owl Cider.

The food offerings will also include a selection of handmade grocery goods available to take home such as Dutch cheese, deep dish cookies, brownies, Turkish delight and gourmet scotch eggs. A packed schedule of live music will take place on stage throughout the weekend from artists including Harripaul and Ian Fox plus a performance from Kent band Rudy Warman and The Heavy Weather on the Saturday afternoon.

Paul Kennedy, Director of Zoom Events, said: ‘We are looking forward to returning to Broadstairs for the second time this summer. Whilst we must remain vigilant, following the recent easing of restrictions and the success of the vaccine rollout, I am delighted that we can bring our brand of family-focused entertainment to the seafront in the heart of the summer holidays.’

Opening times for the Broadstairs FreeWheelin FEASTival are Friday 10am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 7pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm. For further information visit https://www.zoomevents.co.uk/broadstairs-freewheelin-feastival/