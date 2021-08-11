Three great family films on show for Quex open air cinema

Open air cinema is taking place at Quex estate in Birchington.

PG film Moana will be screened on August 18 from 8.15pm in the event hosted by the Powell-Cotton Museum with The Roaming Cinema Company. Doors open at 7.30pm.

On August 19 the film will be Night at the Museum (PG) when Larry Daley discovers there’s a lot more to night-time security at the Natural History Museum than he bargained for when the exhibits start coming to life!

On August 20 The Greatest Showman will be screened with talented entrepreneur P.T. Barnum turning to show business to indulge his limitless imagination. Lose yourself in award-winning songs and stunning choreography as Barnham follows his million dreams and creates the greatest show on earth.

The showing will be on the lawns in Quex Garden behind Quex House on a giant 220” screen.

Visitors are free to bring along their own picnic blankets or camping chairs, or can upgrade to a VIP package which includes a deckchair and box of popcorn!

All screenings will be subtitled and wheelchair-friendly.

Admission

Adults £12

Children £8 (16 and under)

Disabled guests pay for 1 adult or child and receive 1 carer free

PCM members 20% discount

Bookings in advance from https://powell-cottonmuseum.org/event/open-air-cinema/