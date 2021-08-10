Thanet IB results 2021: Hartsdown Academy

Hartsdown Academy Sixth Form students celebrated their results today (August 10) in what has proven the most successful year ever for the school in terms of student achievement at the International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme.

Students at the Sixth Form achieved a record-breaking set of results this year, with many youngsters achieving Distinction grades in their vocational subjects, as well as 5s and above at Higher Level IB, the equivalent of Bs or higher at A Level. As a result, all students who applied to university from Hartsdown this year were accepted at their first choices for university.

Top achieving students include:

Zac Sweet, who achieved a Distinction in Media Studies, a grade 5 in IB English Higher Level, a grade 7 in IB Computer Science and a C in his Reflective Project.

Patricija Brauere, who achieved a Distinction Merit in BTEC Applied Science, and a grade 6 in IB Higher Level Psychology, a grade 6 in IB Higher Level English and a B in her Reflective Project.

Lizzi Pottinger, who achieved a truly incredible set of results, with a Double Distinction* in BTEC Applied Science, a grade 7 in IB Higher Level Psychology, a grade 7 in IB Higher Level English and a B in her Reflective Project.

Head teacher Matthew Tate said: “We are so proud of everything our amazing Year 13 students have achieved. They faced enormous challenges, having to complete their Sixth Form experience through the pandemic and have shown incredible resilience, drive and resolve to not only complete their Sixth Form studies, but to do so with such amazing results.

“Through their hard work and commitment our students can now look forward to amazing futures at university, and in apprenticeship and employment.”