Thanet A Levels 2021: Chatham & Clarendon Grammar School

Chatham & Clarendon Grammar School students are celebrating after receiving their A Level results.

With an overall pass rate of over 99% and 31% of grades at A*/ A and 58% at A*-B, head teacher Debra Liddicoat said: “Despite the very unusual and unprecedented circumstances over the last two academic years, which were both difficult and challenging for students, the grades awarded by teaching staff are a holistic judgement of our students’ achievements based on work sat both under examination conditions, high control in class and coursework.

“Students worked incredibly hard over two years of disrupted education and they should be rightly proud of themselves and now focus on progression to the next stage of their life.

“The vast majority of students are intending to go on to the best universities. I would also like to recognise the hard work, dedication and adaptability of staff; teaching and supporting students through their studies both online and face to face during the past two years.”

Forty-four students achieved 3 or more A Level’s/BTech’s at A*, A grade or Distinction * (A* equivalent).

Particular mention for outstanding results go to:

Divya Agrawal – 3 A* and will be studying Medicine at Cambridge University

Reginold Baskaran – 2 A* & 1A and will be studying Medicine at Lancaster University

Lucy Ellis – 2 A* & 1A and will be studying English Literature at Oxford University

Ashwin Ganesaratnam – 2 A* & 1A and will be studying Engineering at University College London

Gabby Giancola – 2 A* & 2A and is going on to study Medicine at Bristol University

Lily Jewell – 3 Distinction* and will be studying Sport coaching at Birmingham City University

Pawel Lisowski – 4 A* and is going to study natural sciences at Cambridge University

Nineka Logendran – 2 Distinction* & 1A and is going to study Law at Leeds university

Lucy Manning- 3 A* and will be studying Maths at University of Kent

Megan Maplesdon Tonge – 3 Distinction* and will be studying Mental Health Nursing at Canterbury Christchurch University

Milly Mileham – 2 A* & 1A and is going to study Medicine at Manchester University

James Moody – 3 A* and will be studying Economics at Kings College, London

Tamzin Myburgh – 2 Distinction*, 1A & 1B and is going to study Modern languages and business at University of Nottingham

Kabelan Naguleswaran – 3 A* and is going to study Medical Engineering at Bath University

Ned Naisbitt – 2 A* 2 Distinction* & 1A and will be studying Biomedical Science at Sheffield University

Melissa Palmer – 2 A* & 1A and will be studying Therapeutic Radiography and Oncoloy at University of Liverpool

Mowgli Palmer – 2 Distinction*, 1A & 2B’s and is going to study Global Humanitarian Studies at University College, London

Sophia Pegden -2 A* & 1A and is going to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Kings College London

Ekatherina Pencheva – 2 A* & 1A and will be studying Law at Leeds University

Tom Piggott – 2 A* & 1A and will be studying Politics, Philosophy and Economics at London School of Economics

Oliver Playford – 2 Distinction* & 2A and is going to study Biomedical Science at University of Kent

Anya Sandwell – 2 A*, 1 A & 1B and is going to study Film Studies at University of Kent

Charlie Satchwell – 4 A’s and will be studying Maths at Nottingham University

Shiam Srikumar – 3 A* and will be studying Chemical Engineering at Imperial College, London

Mia Whittaker – 4 Distinction* and is going to study Nutrition at University of Brighton

Ms Liddicoat added: “We wish all our students every success in the future whether it be at University, embarking on Apprenticeships or entering the world of work.”