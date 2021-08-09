Royal Marine Commandos on record-breaking Atlantic Ocean row currently moored off Walpole Bay

A team of Royal Marine Commandos on a record-breaking challenge to row across the Atlantic Ocean from New York to London are currently moored off Walpole Bay.

The team is highlighting the importance of protecting our oceans, particularly against the rise in plastic waste.

The crossing has been estimated at 70 days, rowing two hours on, and two hours off, in pairs.

If the Ocean Revival team completes the journey it will be the first time this passage across the Atlantic has been taken.

Rowing across the North Atlantic Ocean is a feat that only 57 people in history have achieved. The crossing has been attempted a total of 72 times, with 29 successes, over 43 failures and has sadly taken 6 ocean rowers lives.

The Ocean Revival 2020 team is made up of serving and former serving Royal Marine Commandos, who have fought alongside each other in 45 Commando. They are rowing a route that has never been completed before and one that is statistically the most dangerous and arduous ocean row to attempt.

The Commandos are raising money for The Royal Marines Charity which offers services to both serving, veterans and their families.

Onboard the vessel No Great Shakes are team members Jordan Swift, Simon Chalk, Ian Clinton and Matt Mason. Shoreside manager is Dom Rogers.

They left from Brooklyn Bridge on May 31 – delayed from a planned departure of May 18 – and aim to finish the 3,700 mile journey at London’s Tower Bridge.