Thanet community news: Lions 1,000 marshalling hours, Schools Young Artist Festival, QEQM Friends, Margate RNLI and fundraising Stagecoach driver

Thanet Lions CIO

Since January 2021 Thanet Lions Club members and community volunteers have provided over 1,000 hours of community service in marshalling at COVID vaccination sites across the Thanet area.

Working alongside 10 GP surgeries, nurses and other Health professionals who confirmed over 120,000 vaccinations have been given.

From the very first shift working outside in the rain and snow with over 1200 people being vaccinated to working at a mass vaccination centre – it has been a very rewarding experience for all involved.

To thank all the staff and volunteers Thanet Lions hosted a BBQ at one of the GP surgeries where they heard from Ash the Lead GP for Vaccinations that the team in Thanet working out of surgeries and at the empty SAGA building had given the highest percentage of both 1st and 2nd doses with Thanet also having one of the lowest infection rates at this time.

Club President Jackie Robinson thanked everyone for their efforts and spoke about the different health related projects with which Lions can support GP’s including Message in a bottle, Diabetes Screening, our LIBRA appeal & Prostate Cancer awareness. Further vaccinations are still happening & already the club has been asked to help with flu and COVID.

Rotary Club of Margate’s Thanet Schools Young Artist Festival

An online gallery will be created to display 570 works by young people aged 4-17 from 32 Thanet schools.

The judging for the Rotary Club of Margate’s Thanet Schools Young Artist Festival has taken place at the Old Primark building and winners will be announced next month.

The judging, hosted by The Margate School, was carried out by Willow Winston, Ruth Geldard and Annabelle Losa.

The exhibition will be on display at The Margate School from November 1-7.

QEQM Hospital League of Friends

We were delighted to recently fund three items of physiotherapy equipment for patients in the Intensive Care Unit and Covid wards.

Shown with physiotherapist Megan are:

A tilt table used in neuro rehabilitation cases for a variety of assessment & treatment needs and to re-orient patients into an upright position

One of two specialist chairs funded for the use of patients needing a high level of postural support.

If you’d like to help us to continue supporting our local Hospital in ways like this donations can be made or fundraising facilitated online at www.justgiving.com/leagueoffriendsofqeqmhospital and more information about our charity is available on our Facebook page or our website www.ekhuft.nhs.uk/lof-QEQM

Margate RNLI

Thanet RNLI Fundraising Group has held its first Margate street collection for many years benefiting from the very welcome sum of £558.83 from locals and visitors alike.

‘Lifeboat Day’ as it used to be called was always an annual feature of Thanet’s summer events programme in Margate, Broadstairs and Ramsgate. It hasn’t taken place in Margate in recent years but made a welcome return to the town on Saturday 31 July, the charity’s fundraisers reporting very positive comments from a very generous public, the monies raised will go directly to saving life at sea.

Thanet’s RNLI fundraisers pass on their sincere thanks to those who donated to the cause with special thanks to the collectors who gave their time including the RNLI Face 2 Face Team, the souvenir shop staff at Margate lifeboat station and RNLI Community Manager Nathan Tough.

Special thanks also to Margate Sea Cadets who joined in to help make the day so successful. And of course, thank you to Stormy Sam who made time in his busy schedule to join in the collection!

Stagecoach South East

A talented bus driver has raised more than £700 for charity through her passion for horse riding.

Emily Brown, who works for Stagecoach South East in Thanet, completed a 10-mile sponsored ride through the North Downs area of outstanding natural beauty on Sunday, July 4.

The East Kent Ride, held in Olantigh Park in Wye, has raised £250,000 for charitable causes since it launched more than 40 years ago.

This year’s event supported Demelza Hospice, The Firefighters Charity, and the Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance.

Ms Brown, from Margate, was excited to get back on the saddle after the event was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She had initially raised £422 until Stagecoach topped up the donation by £300 to support their colleague.

The 28-year-old said: “I’m ecstatic at the amount that was raised. It more than exceeded my expectations.

“It is a really beautiful ride and I’m forever grateful to the farmers who lend us their land, the event organisers, and the volunteers who make it happen every year.”

To find out more, visit: www.ekr.org.uk