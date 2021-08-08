Broadstairs cricketer captains victorious Kent Under 11s squad

Millie Foster, from Broadstairs, had the honour of captaining the Kent Under 11 Girls cricket squad on their tour to Yorkshire – the first ever tour to Yorkshire by any Kent age grade cricket squad.

Millie, who also captains the Canterbury CC Under 11s and who was joint captain of the Under 11 side at St Lawrence College in Ramsgate, is a right arm off-spinner and lower order batter.

Kent Girls played a number of matches against Yorkshire and Lancashire across three days of cricket, over a variety of formats.

Five games (and the start of a sixth) were played with the Kent Under 11s winning all of them.

Millie took 13 of the team’s 50 wickets, with three catches, making two run outs with direct hits, and finally getting a “retired not out” score in the final game.

The talented 11-year-old also equalled the best ever bowling figures for Kent U11 girls, playing in a T20 against Yorkshire U11 girls 3-3-0-5 (for non-cricketers, that means she bowled 3 overs – 18 balls – without giving away any runs, and took 5 wickets)

The team were exceptional throughout, had great fun and made great memories.

They travel to play in Malvern next week.