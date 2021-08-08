Photos: Hooden Horses, music and fun at Broadstairs Folk Week 2021

Broadstairs Folk Week is in full swing after an enforced break last year due to covid.

There may not have been a parade this year but lots of favourites are back, including the Hooden Horses and the regular chap with his pink dress and plaits!

The event, running until August 13, is an outdoor festival with a new format and new venue – the Festival Arena at Memorial Rec next to Broadstairs station with an outdoor stage and bar where all the ticketed concerts are being held.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Afternoon and evening concerts are taking place and musicians from Kent are headed up by Festival Patron, Tim Edey, who grew up in Broadstairs and plays with international acts such as the Chieftains. Kentish bands, Green Diesel, Arcelia and the Lunatraktors are also appearing on the main stage.

Free family events include the daily Hobby Horse Club at the Bandstand with Clarence the Dragon and the Hooden Horses, who are the mascots of the festival.

The free craft and music fair next to the Bandstand offers a huge range of gifts, and the Jack Hamilton Bar and there is free music around the town pubs and gardens from lunchtime until late, plus Morris dancing displays at the Bandstand.

There are more details on the website at www.broadstairsfolkweek.org.uk.