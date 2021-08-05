Talented St Nicholas-at-Wade pet photographer wins top award for stunning image

A talented St Nicholas-at-Wade photographer who turned her hobby into a profession just before the covid pandemic hit last year has scooped a top award.

Lorraine Lucas, who is fast becoming known for her treat-catching dog photos, runs Thanet Pet Photography from her village studio.

The nan-of-four may be best known for her creative and fun canine shots but it was ‘A Cat Called Mouse’ which gained her the trophy in The Master Photographer’s Association ‘Pet Photographer Of The Year’ regional awards.

A second photo ‘Free Spirit’ reached the finals and featured Thanet model Fallon Lowery and one of Lorraine’s dogs – Logi.

Lorraine, who lives in the village with husband Craig and her three dogs, had to halt work during the pandemic with Lupus and COPD meaning she was particularly vulnerable.

But now restrictions are lifted and Lorraine has been vaccinated she is back behind the camera.

The 63-year-old said: “I have always done photography but decided to turn it into a profession. I took my qualification with the Master Photographer’s Association in May 2019 and went from there.

“I do photograph people but I am an animal lover and they don’t care about skin retouches!”

Lorraine has an interesting background ranging from a role as a company director in recruitment to being a song-writer with a recording studio where she worked with stars including R&B artist Jocelyn Brown and electro-pop band Mollyhause.

But the rise of apps like Spotify meaning cheap downloads has made the music industry more of a financial struggle, in part prompting the decision to take yet another creative avenue.

Lorraine said: “I’ve done lots of colourful stuff and all sorts of art things, including getting a degree in creative writing. I’m now taking my next qualification (Associateship with Master Photographer’s Association).

“I used to live in Maidstone but moved to Thanet and I absolutely love it here. I’m a strong advocate of Thanet and am proud to live here. I love the people, the businesses and the artistic environment.”

Lorraine, who was inundated when she offered one free image of ‘treat catching’ dogs for their owners, says she is happy to catch cats on camera too although dogs tend to find the studio experience easier.