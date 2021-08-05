Kingsgate College conversion to apartments is underway

The conversion of Kingsgate College in Broadstairs into 18 apartments and penthouses is now underway.

The Fairways project at the 1930s building is being led by Future Homes and,when complete, will comprise a collection of two and three apartments and three luxury penthouses.

Kingsgate College, set in three acres of ground, was the former Chaucer College language school. It was decided the location was impractical and inconvenient for its students and the preference was to use the sister college in Canterbury.

After failed attempts from a private treaty agent to sell the vast freehold Connect UK Auctions found a buyer.

The property had a guide price of up to £4 million but sale was agreed for a sum just over £2.8million last year.

The proposed development will retain most of the woodland. Trees along the boundary of the application site with Convent Road are the subject of a Tree Preservation Order.

The apartments will be individually designed with open-plan living spaces, high ceilings and large windows that hint at the building’s original interior layout. Most apartments on the upper floors will have a private balcony while the homes on the ground floor each feature private landscaped gardens. The penthouses will offer views over the golf course and beyond to the coast.

According to the planning documents the principal entrance into the building will be maintained and a central car port and soft landscaping buffers and hedging is proposed. The car port will house a series of Photovoltaic Panels to operate electrical vehicle charging points.

Two new outbuildings will provide a cycle store and bin area. There will also be 40 car parking and 27 bicycle spaces.

Developer payments included £400,000 towards the provision off site affordable housing within Thanet.

Prices at The Fairways start from £465,000 for a two-bedroom garden apartment on the ground floor, and £850,000 for the penthouses. To find out more and reserve a home, call 01843 604504 or visit www.futurehomesuk.com/the-fairways.