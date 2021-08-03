Puppy Matilda inspires Margate barber to hang up clippers and open QV Dog Store in Cliftonville

A former Margate barber has followed his passion, and changed career course, with the opening of a new dog supplies shop in Cliftonville.

Quo Vadis Margate (QV Dog Store) is owned and run by Tommy Hewitt. Born and raised in Margate, Tommy trained as a barber and ran a successful barber shop business before deciding to follow his dream of working with animals, particularly dogs. He is currently studying canine behaviour so that he can provide help and advice to dog owners across the Isle of Thanet and beyond.

QV Dog Store, which focuses on organic, ethical and sustainably produced products, opened in Northdown Road – initially for click and collect – today (August 3).

Tommy lives with his partner Anna, who is a designer, and their dog Matilda who came into their family last year. The couple say she has changed their lives; they can’t remember what life was like before Matilda came along!

Tommy said: “I adore the vibe and culture of my hometown and am passionate about supporting local businesses. I believe there is a gap in the market for high-end, sustainable and ethically sourced canine products and I hope to eventually branch out into products for other animals too.”

QV Dog Store stocks a range of quality wet, dry and raw foods that cater to every canine dietary need, including free-range, organic and ethically sourced brands like Paleo Ridge, Nutriwolds, Hug and many more.

There is also a range of durable toys, leads and harnesses and apparel for the more discerning dogs of the town. Tommy hopes that in time, the store will become a funky and friendly space for dogs to hang out with their humans to meet like-minded pooch parents.

Tommy previously ran his successful barber’s shop at the same location but bull terrier puppy Matilda quickly became the centre of the couple’s lives last year and they wanted to give her the very best of everything, including raw food. Tommy became frustrated by the lack of quality products available on the market, particularly canine toys that would disintegrate after a week or two of lively play.

Tommy says QV Dog Store is not just about your furry friends eating well, looking cool and playing hard. Featured for sale are also essential canine products such as environmental soothers, parasite treatments and nutritional supplements. Doggy visitors and their humans will find high end, natural products from the likes of Herbal Dog Co., Vital Greens and Herbacare Yeast.

Tommy said: “We enjoy the good things in life – delicious food, great design, sustainable and high-quality choices in the products we buy and use – it made us think, why shouldn’t Matilda have these things too? It was hard to find what we had in mind. There are plenty of cheap and generic dog foods and products out there, but Matilda deserves the crème-de-la-crème.”

QV Dog Store will initially trade via a Click and Collect service, but customers will be able to book an appointment (either face to face or online) with Tommy for advice and guidance on all things canine.

Find QV Dog Store online:

http://www.qvdogstore.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/QVDogStore

https://www.instagram.com/QVDogStore

OFFER – To celebrate the launch of QV Dog Store, throughout August customers will be able to take advantage of a 15% discount on all purchases of raw food.