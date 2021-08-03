Police and Army bomb squad called to Westgate after ‘metal object’ is found

Kent Police officers and an Army bomb disposal team were called to West Bay yesterday (August 2) and a person found a metal object at the site.

The Ministry of Defence’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assessed the object and confirmed it was not an explosive.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 11.35am on Monday 2 August after a member of the public found an unknown metal object in West Bay, Westgate-on-Sea.

“Officers attended to assist whilst the Ministry of Defence’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assessed the object. They confirmed it was not an explosive, but removed the object from the beach.”