Next step for Birchington Neighbourhood Plan

After four years in the making, Birchington’s draft Neighbourhood Plan is about to be launched for consultation.

A meeting for key stakeholders and the public will be held at the Village Centre on Tuesday, August 17, starting at 6.30pm. This will provide an opportunity to discuss the plan, hear about how it has developed, what it covers and how it will be taken forward.

Neville Hudson, Chair of the Parish Council, said: “This will be a milestone now we have completed the draft plan. We’re looking forward to meeting once again to update everyone and explain what happens at the next stage, which will include formal consultations that we are required to do by law. For anyone who is unable to attend, we’ll make a summary of the plan available on our website.”