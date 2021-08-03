This month’s walk-in covid clinics at Saga in Ramsgate

Walk in clinics for covid vaccinations are continuing at the Saga site in Ramsgate despite not being shown on the Kent & Medway clinical commissioning group website.

Headed up by the Margate/Mocketts GP hub the sessions take place this month on:

Tuesday August 3 – 09:00 -13:00 / 13:30 -17:00

Thursday, August 5 – 09:00 -13:00 / 13:30 -17:00

Saturday, August 7 – 09:00 -13:00 / 13:30 -17:00

Thursday, August 12 – 08:00 -13:00 / 13:30 -17:30

Saturday, August 14 – 13:30 -17:30

Thursday, August 19 – 13:30 -17:30

Saturday, August 21 – 13:30 -17:30

Tuesday, August 24 – 09:00 -13:00 / 13:30 -17:30

Thursday, August 26 – 09:00 -13:00 / 13:30 -17:30

Saturday, August 28 – 08:00-13:00 / 13:30 – 17:30

First and second doses for Pfizer and second dose for AstraZeneca.

  1. Its a free vaccine, its really easy for all employers to ensure all their customer facing or back room staff are current covid clean.

    Kind of a no brainier. Its possible no win n o fees type reclaim companies will migrate into recovering costs from businesses that may have passed on the virus.
    Keeping staff records and actually ensure staff have a wash before attending work should be considered as normal.
    Who wants to visit venues or business where staff are not fully vaccinated ?

    Others will disagree, businesses can ensure they will not fall short.

    Anyway i so appreciate how the nhs have rolled out the vaccination campaign.

    Hey, many thank’s

