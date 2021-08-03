This month’s walk-in covid clinics at Saga in Ramsgate

Walk in clinics for covid vaccinations are continuing at the Saga site in Ramsgate despite not being shown on the Kent & Medway clinical commissioning group website.
Headed up by the Margate/Mocketts GP hub the sessions take place this month on:
Tuesday August 3 – 09:00 -13:00 / 13:30 -17:00
Thursday, August 5 – 09:00 -13:00 / 13:30 -17:00
Saturday, August 7 – 09:00 -13:00 / 13:30 -17:00
Thursday, August 12 – 08:00 -13:00 / 13:30 -17:30
Saturday, August 14 – 13:30 -17:30
Thursday, August 19 – 13:30 -17:30
Saturday, August 21 – 13:30 -17:30
Tuesday, August 24 – 09:00 -13:00 / 13:30 -17:30
Thursday, August 26 – 09:00 -13:00 / 13:30 -17:30
Saturday, August 28 – 08:00-13:00 / 13:30 – 17:30
First and second doses for Pfizer and second dose for AstraZeneca.
Its a free vaccine, its really easy for all employers to ensure all their customer facing or back room staff are current covid clean.
Kind of a no brainier. Its possible no win n o fees type reclaim companies will migrate into recovering costs from businesses that may have passed on the virus.
Keeping staff records and actually ensure staff have a wash before attending work should be considered as normal.
Who wants to visit venues or business where staff are not fully vaccinated ?
Others will disagree, businesses can ensure they will not fall short.
Anyway i so appreciate how the nhs have rolled out the vaccination campaign.
Hey, many thank’s