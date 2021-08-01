Thanet Wanderers to host ‘Inner Warrior’ day to get more girls and women into rugby

Thanet Wanderers is holding an open day aimed at recruiting more girls and women into rugby.

Held in association with the England RFU initiative The Inner Warrior, the event is on Sunday, August 8, between 1pm and 4pm.

Girls aged from 12 upwards will be given the opportunity to try out rugby during a fun-filled afternoon.

Rugby is the fastest growing sport for girls and women in the UK and Thanet Wanderers has responded to this growing interest by updating facilities to provide privacy and security in a section of the clubhouse.

Existing members and their coaches look forward to welcoming those interested to St Peter’s Recreation ground on Callis Court Road, Broadstairs.

Contact anne.mariecarfoot@thanetwanderers.co.uk or call 07968 541302 if you have any queries or would like to register an interest in attending.