Heritage diesel locomotives pull into Thanet stations on railtour

By John Horton

Railway enthusiasts were once again able to see another Railtour arrive at Margate on Saturday (July 31) from East Midlands Parkway with two Heritage Class diesel locomotives.

While initially locomotive Thunderer was due in, the train failed its fitness to run exam and so instead 50007 Hercules/Warspite and 50049 Defiance in GBRf livery hauled the tour, which went through Minster, Ramsgate and Broadstairs, before arriving in Margate.

The tour arrived on time and at the last minute it was decided for the locos to run double-headed to Margate.

Once the train had passengers alight from it, the stock was drawn forward and reversed into Platform 2, where the lead loco (50007) was detached and placed on the Broadstairs end on the coaches, leaving 50049 on the rear.

The Network SouthEast Society held a trade stand on Platform 1 selling railway based souveniers to the public.

Luckily the weather held out until the departure of the tour on its return trip back North.

At Faversham, a severe downpour and thunderstorm meant the train passed through in a haze of water and mist from the track, rising from the ground due to its high temperature.

Several roads were subject to flash flooding.