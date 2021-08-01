Thanet community news: Rotary, Bird Wise, The Margate School and Boys & Maughan

The Rotary Club of Westgate & Birchington

We are supporting the charity Hope For Tomorrow which provides mobile cancer care to patients who have difficulties attending for chemotherapy at the hospitals in East Kent which are widely spaced apart.

The Mobile Cancer Care Unit (named Caron after Caron Keating has been undergoing renovation and we wanted to help with the funding of this important vehicle.

During June and July, we organised a textile recycling collection and were delighted to receive more than 200 black sacks of clothing and bedding from kind donors in Westgate and Birchington.

The bags weighed in at well over a tonne (1143.7 Kg to be precise) and will be converted into a donation of about £285 for Hope for Tomorrow (more than enough to fund a day’s work in Caron.

Over the coming year, we will continue to raise funds for this excellent charity.

Our second project was to give support to a long-standing friend of our club who garages our Santa’s Sleigh, which tours the streets of Westgate and Birchington each Christmas, so that children can meet Santa and help us to raise funds for local charities.

Her very large garden had become extremely overgrown during the recent hot and wet weather and so a working party of Rotarians descended with their shears and clippers to restore the garden to its former glory.

For more information about the Rotary Club see www.wb-rotary.co.uk and on Facebook.

Boys & Maughan

Boys & Maughan has promoted experienced legal secretaries Lauren Corrigan, Demi Constantine and Lyndsey Knowles to the role of paralegal.

The three took up their new roles in July 2021. As paralegals, Lauren, Demi and Lyndsey can now independently assist their own clients with sales and purchases, help to buy, remortgages and transfers of equity.

Lauren’s conveyancing career began in 2014 and she is known for her friendly manner and attention to detail. Demi joined the firm in 2017 and regularly receives feedback from clients who compliment her on how she is highly organised. Lyndsey takes pride in having excellent relationships with local estate agents and other solicitors, which she has built up over 14 years as a residential property specialist.

All three live locally and have done so since childhood, so clients who are new to the area can rest assured that they are familiar with the issues that will be of concern to any purchaser.

Richard Durrant is a partner based at Boys & Maughan’s Margate office and leads our firm’s residential property team.

“It has always been our policy to actively seek opportunities to promote from within, wherever possible, and we have a long history of staff rising through the ranks,” he said.

“Lauren, Demi and Lyndsey are great examples of this approach bringing dividends.

“They have demonstrated high degrees of competency in their previous roles, and the partnership is delighted to give them their first step up the career ladder.

“I am confident that all three will make a significant impact as we expand and develop our offering to clients.”

The Margate School

The Margate School (TMS), an independent liberal arts school, has launched an exciting one-year visual communication course called ‘Design, Society, Nature’.

Situated in the former Woolworths building in Margate’s High Street, a stone’s throw away from the main sands beach, Turner Contemporary gallery and the Old Town, TMS is a coming together of minds and passions.

TMS seeks to create exciting and unique learning experiences in and around Margate, a fascinating and contrasting social, cultural and natural setting to bring together international and local students, academics, artists, philosophers, scientists as well as the wider community.

Design, Society, Nature aims to instil independent thinking, creative confidence and to develop critically minded designers who are socially and environmentally engaged.

Starting in October 2021, this part-time course is designed to give students a unique foundation in the fundamental principles of visual communication, developing their technical, practical and theoretical skills and knowledge.

Throughout the year, students will study six key practice-led design subjects including visual language, typography, image, narrative, identity, human centred design taught by established academics and visiting lecturers from around the world.

Tony Pritchard, graphic design educator and practitioner, will teach the Visual Language & Typography modules; Phil Gomm, award-winning writer, director and producer, will teach the Image & Narrative modules; and Graham Wood, co-founder of the studio Tomato and previous Executive Creative Director at JWT NYC, has now been confirmed as the tutor for the Identity module.

Libby Scarlett, communication designer/artist and educator currently based in London will teach

the Human Centred Design module and Katarina Dimitrijevic, interior architect, design activist, educator and researcher, will teach Critical Studies & Design History.

Students will have regular one to one tutorials and a programme of workshops and lectures, some of which will be shared with the school’s European Fine Art Masters students.

In addition, students will also have the opportunity to help develop and take part in Margate’s first Design Festival as well as benefit from links with our French partners, the renowned art school from Normandy, L’École Supérieure d’Art et Design Le Havre-Rouen (ESADHaR).

Design, Society, Nature will be delivered over c.5 hours teaching per week plus self directed study.

Applications are currently open and will close on August 27.

Find out more including how to apply via themargateschool.com/visual-communication

Bird Wise East Kent

Bird Wise East Kent has teamed up with Plover Rovers to create the Beach Day at Reculver were we encourage people to join us for a celebration of the beautiful wildlife on the Kent Coast.

Come along to our free event with our partners RSPB Thanet Local Group, Birchington Bird Club, Kite Pirates Kite School, Anna Outdoors and Savvy Sea Dogs for a day full of birds, rock pooling and well-trained dogs.

More info at https://www.plover-rovers.com/event-details/reculver-beach-day