Scaled back Lark in the Park LITE event returning to Ramsgate

A reimagined Lark in the Park is returning to Government Acre in Ramsgate this month with new inflatables and a movie night.

The scaled down Lark in the Park LITE event runs from August 9-15, with a family fun weekend on the Saturday and Sunday, and is organised by Thanet churches.

Previously the free family event boasted a packed programme of activities and entertainment, but organisers say this year, due to COVID, it will be on a smaller scale.

From Monday, August 9 to Friday, August 13, there will be community action sessions at various locations across Thanet.

That will culminate with family fun days on August 14 and 15, with inflatables and activities at Government Acre.

Event leader Mike Andrea says the event is running differently to normal.

“From Monday through to Friday we’re going to host community action sessions where we’re going to be doing gardens, washing people’s cars, blessing the community in real practical ways and providing hundreds of volunteer hours,” he said.

“Then we’re coming back to the acre for the weekend and we will host two fantastic family fun days with brand new inflatables, an on site cafe and on Saturday night we’re going to host Movie in the Park where we’re going to be showing The Greatest Showman and we’ll all be in fancy dress.

“On Sunday we’ll also be hosting church in the park out in the open.

“It’s not what it was, but it is something special and we’ll be back in force next year, but this is our invitation as a church.”

Community action days run from 12pm-4pm and the fun days 1pm-4pm.

For more details or to volunteer see http://larkthanet.com or www.facebook.com/larkthanet