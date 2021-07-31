Women in Photography exhibition to go on show in Ramsgate

Talented female photographers in Thanet will be displaying their work in an exhibition this August.

Women in Photography exhibition runs at McGillan & Woodall Gallery in Ramsgate from August 5-17.

The Women in Photography group was formed in the winter of 2018 and held their first major exhibition in March 2019 to celebrate female photographers for International Women’s Day.

The group has 16 members with some going on to collaborate with other groups, some having solo shows and others having their work featured in various publications.

Member Sue Fewings said: “Due to covid we were unable to exhibit in 2020 so we are proud to announce our first exhibition in over a year which will be at the McGillan & Woodall Gallery in Ramsgate.

“We look forward to hosting further shows and already have bookings for 2022.”

Members exhibiting are Sue Fewings, Sinead Le Blond, Christine McNaught, Kim Frewin- Clarke, Denise Bottali, Carol Titmus, Aily Fowler, Cheryl Castle, and Bethany Chater.

McGillan & Woodall Gallery is at 43 Queen Street, Ramsgate. Opening hours are Tuesday to Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to 5pm.