Charity match in memory of Gary Neat raised cash for blood cancer and lymphoma charities

A charity football match in memory of former Ramsgate resident Gary Neat has raised funds for Blood Cancer UK and Lymphoma UK.

The match was organised by Camilla Achilleos-Neat as tribute to her dad.

She said: “In February 2020 my dad was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma. He started treatment during the pandemic where he had to stay in London alone due to being high risk of covid 19.

“He was an amazing dad to myself and three siblings, Connor, Finley and Sienna, and grandad to my two children Louie and Evie and husband to my stepmum Jaymie.

“After a year of treatment he sadly passed away at the tender age of 54 in March this year surrounded by the people that loved him most.

“We decided to do a football charity match as my dad was an avid Tottenham supporter. We had a raffle to also raise funds. Altogether with my dad’s workplace, Siemens, fundraising we have raised £6,000 in his name.

“We have justgiving pages that are still active to donate. All the money raised will be going to Blood Cancer and Lymphoma UK which are now charities close to our heart. I’m overwhelmed by the generosity from everyone Thank you to all who have donated, came along to the day and provided prizes.”

Gary was a senior operations manager at Siemens.

He was born and grew up in Ash and then moved to Ramsgate before eventually returning to Ash when he and Jaymie bought a new home.

Camilla said: “ He had an allround love of sports, horse racing, cricket but football was his top. He was a Tottenham supporter and would take my brothers to watch them. He also loved gardening and was so content to show how much he loved his garden and took pride in it.”

Burkitt lymphoma (BL) is a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). BL develops when B-cells become abnormal (cancerous). B-cells are white blood cells that normally help fight infection. It affects blood and bone marrow.

Blood Cancer UK funds research and provides support to improve blood cancer patients’ lives.

Lymphoma Action he UK’s only charity dedicated to supporting people diagnosed with the disease.

Find Blood Cancer UK here

Find Lymphoma Action here

FUNDRAISING PAGES