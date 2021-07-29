Humour and music with Anthony John Clarke at Rosslyn Court

AJ Clarke

Irish performer Anthony John Clarke will play at Rosslyn Court in Sweyn Road, Cliftonville this Sunday (August 1).

He writes about life, relationships, “the troubles, ” how much he hates camping… (competitive noisy sex…) and is funny but also poignant and hard hitting.

Anthony is sometimes joined on stage by his long suffering partner, Julia Porter , who always manages to turn round the humour when he makes her the butt of his jokes.

He has a number of albums to his name including An Acquaintance Of Mine, Man with a Red Guitar and Sing A Chorus With Me .

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets cost £13.20 including booking fee

Book at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/521496

