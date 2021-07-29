Two appear in court after man attacked in Dane Valley

Two people have been charged after a man was attacked in Margate.

Kent Police was called to a residential property in the Tenterden Way area at 5.05pm on Tuesday (July 27).

Officers attended and two men, who are known to each other, were taken to hospital, where one remains receiving treatment for injuries consistent with a knife wound.

Witnesses say one man was beaten, had a dog set on him and was hit with a machete.

Following an investigation, Curtis Pettman, 23, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Joanna Rossiter, 52, of Elham Close, Margate, has been charged with assault in relation to the incident.

Mr Pettman, of no fixed address, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (July 29) and was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 31 August.

Ms Rossiter has been bailed to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 26 August.