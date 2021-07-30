Ramsgate’s tiny Ring Ring Ice Cream parlour launches new weekly specials

They say size isn’t everything and in the case of Ring Ring Ice Cream that couldn’t be more true.

The tiny ice cream parlour, in an old converted telephone box, is the newest addition to Ramsgate seafront and already proving a hit with customers.

Believed by owner Dan Montila to be the world’s smallest, the parlour sells huge and unique ice creams.

And from Monday, August 2, Ring Ring will be collaborating with local businesses to do weekly specials. Viking Bakehouse is first up, providing fresh doughnuts to be filled with ice cream.

Milk and Cookie, from Margate, will be next, with a cookies and cream special in the weeks to come.

The venture came about in April, when Mr Montila placed a winning bid at auction for the two listed K6 Jubilee red phone boxes in Harbour Parade.

His idea was to upcycle and inject some life into a piece of disused British history, inspiring the creation of Ring Ring Ice Cream.

Deck chairs and umbrellas surround the parlour, which is run by Mr Montila’s business partner Ben Moat, and if you’re lucky enough to be in the queue when it rings each day, you’ll get yourself a free ice cream.

Among the offering is the ‘Ring Ring Signature’ topped with toasted marshmallow, oreo crumb, and chocolate sauce.

There is also the ‘Call Me Baby’ with fresh strawberries, cream, white chocolate and meringue, and unicorn and sea monster themed options are available for children.

Mr Montila says each one is made from quality ingredients and is prepared and served with a theatrical flair.

“Everything about Ring Ring Ice Cream is over the top,” he said.

“From the premium soft serve ice cream to the organic strawberries to the marshmallows toasted in front of you as you wait, everything here is created with eye-catching detail.

“Unlike with most whips and sauces, there are no artificial colours, e-numbers or palm oil with Ring Ring Ice Cream.

“The peanut butter and strawberry sauces are created from quality brands Pip&Nut and Bon Mamman respectively, while the indulgent chocolate comes from Jude’s.”

Mr Montila and Mr Moat are now looking at plans for the phone box next door and reaching out for people to get in touch with ideas for the space.

Ring Ring Ice Cream has also acquired two mobile boxes for pop-up events in Canterbury and London, already securing a spot at Stardust Festival in East London this September.

The concept will be pushed out further to shopping centres like Box Park, Westfield and Bluewater.

Ring Ring Ice Cream will be running every day during the summer holidays from 12-6pm, weather permitting and on weekends thereafter.

For updates and further information head to Instagram.com/ringringicecream