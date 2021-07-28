Doorstep Carnival and family fun day to take place in Dane Valley

Margate’s annual carnival might not be able to go ahead this year, but organisers have laid on special events for families this Sunday (August 1) instead.

A Doorstep Carnival will take place around Dane Valley and there will be a free family fun day on the field at Draper’s Mill School.

The Great British Carnival’s doorstep event brings characters including swans, bees, and butterflies to residential streets, so families can watch from their front step.

Both the carnival and fun day events take place from 12 noon-5pm and are being laid on by the team behind the 120-year-old Margate Carnival.

Margate Carnival, which attracts crowds in excess of 25,000 people, would normally see the town brought to a standstill as the procession of 70 local clubs, groups, and small businesses travel from Palm Bay to Westbrook.

Carnival chairman Jack Packman said: “Although we can’t hold our usual procession this year, Margate Carnival is about our community all year round, not just about that parade on one day.

“To make sure we still come together, but in a more controlled way, we’re holding a one day ‘Carnival’ on the field at Draper’s Mill School.”

The event will have a stage for local musicians, dance schools and theatre groups to showcase their work. It will include the work of Treble Performing Arts Stage Door Arts Academy, JoJo’s School of Dance & Performing Arts, Silver Slipper and Off The Hook Productions.

More than 30 community groups, social enterprises and independent businesses will also have stalls.

Food will be provided by Our Kitchen, who will be helping children make their own pizzas.

And to end the event, Great British Carnival – which will be running carnival making workshops all afternoon – will create a carnival procession around the site.

The company usually provide the dancers and giant costume characters that are a highlight of Margate Carnival, as well as working with local groups like the Quarterdeck youth club.

“We’re excited to be able to keep the carnival spirit alive,” says vice-chairman Dan Thompson, “and by taking carnival to people’s doorsteps we’ll still be making unforgettable memories!”

Margate Carnival’s Community Fun Day takes place at Draper’s Mill School from 12 noon-5pm this Sunday. To ensure Covid safety, numbers on site will be limited so at busy times, please be patient. Admission is free.