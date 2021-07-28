Take a Walk on the Art Side at late night opening event in Ramsgate’s ‘creative quarter’

A late night opening event offering art, wine, food and more will take place in Ramsgate’s Westcliff tomorrow (July 29).

‘Take a walk on the Art side’, is a new artist and gallery collective aiming to show off what is on offer in the area around Addington Street.

The first event involves four galleries, one cafe and two exclusive exhibition opening preview evenings. Organisers say the aim to grow the event and are already planning something for the Ramsgate Festival of Sound Fringe.

The late opening runs from 6pm to 9pm.

The collective say Addington Street has always been famous as an artists’ haunt. With many new openings it is expanding and opening up as a creative quarter, accessible to the public.

The extensive HOLD studios around the corner in Albert Street is adding to the area’s artistic allure. Introducing late night opening evenings reflects the buzz that people are feeling about the arts in Ramsgate coming out of lockdown. .

What’s on:

‘Alter’ by Russell Chater

Preview evening running until 8pm.

28 Addington Street Exhibition will be open from July 29 to 15 August – Thurs – Sun, 11am – 6pm

Transience, touch, whitewashing and obfuscation: pertinent themes that are explored across painting, drawing and prints. Scribbled marks on whitewashed windows are carefully traced in 22 carat gold, whilst time and space are caught up in the wash in paintings referencing altarpieces. Obfuscation gives way to erasure, as drawings evoke turbulent states as much as spaces.

www.russellchater.com

@russellchater

Hold Creative Spaces

A Runnning Thread Exhibition, Preview evening

Penstone House Albert Street (just off Addington Sreett at the bottom of Liverpool lawn)

Threads and connections link diverse artists in a multiple medium exhibition. Open July 29 to August 2.

Hold Creative Spaces CIC is a multi-use creative space offering ‘messy’ workspaces to rent out by the day or month, art classes including life drawing, painting, printmaking and photography and exhibition spaces offering regular exhibitions and space to rent out to exhibiting artists

www.holdcreativespaces.co.uk

instagram @holdcreativespaces

Margoinmargate

2a Addington Street

Margo McDaid, is an artist whose simple, graphic paintings and drawings are inspired by colour, vintage shirts, illustrations in children’s books, folk art and outsider art. She draws every day and particularly enjoys hearing “that looks like me!” when people view her work.

info@margoinmargate.com

@margoinmargate

The Laurent Delaye Gallery

1 Addington Street.

A Contemporary Art Gallery showing established and emerging British and International Artists.

www.laurentdelaye.com

@laurentdelaye

EatsnBeats Cafe

Open for drinks, food and a great atmosphere – between Laurent Delaye Gallery and Margoinmargate

info@eatsnbeats.com

@eatsnbeatscafe