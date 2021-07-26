Man who hid from police in Cliftonville coal bunker is arrested on threats to kill, weapons and drug charges

An electric cattle prod and a flick knife have been recovered following an arrest by officers investigating a report that threats to kill a person had been made.

Police received a complaint that threats to kill had been made against a person on 20 July.

Officers attended Edgar Road in Cliftonville on July 23 and the suspect was spotted running away from patrols. Officers carried out a search of the area and found the man hiding in a coal bunker in Dalby Road.

Further enquiries led to police seizing a number of weapons, including batons, an electric cattle prod, an air weapon and a flick knife.

A 39-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, possessing firearms, possessing class A drugs, and threats to kill.

He was released on bail until Wednesday 18 August pending further enquiries.