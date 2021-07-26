Ramsgate drug dealer jailed for 3 years

A man from Ramsgate has been jailed for three years for drug dealing following work by police in Thanet.

Aston Cocks was found with class A drug MDMA, class C drug pregabalin and £450 in cash during a warrant at his Sussex Street home.

He later admitted possession of drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of criminal property.

The 27-year-old was jailed for three years when he was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday, July 22.

Thanet’s Community Policing Team carried out the warrant on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, following intelligence that Cocks was dealing drugs.

They found MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, with a street value of around £700 and more than 30 tablets of pregabalin.

A lock-up used by Cocks at Ramsgate Harbour was then searched and evidence was found that it had been used to produce crack cocaine.

Analysis of Cocks’ phone showed he had been arranging drug deals with local users.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Huttley, of Kent Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Drug dealing all too often leads to other forms of criminality which impact on our community.

“Kent Police is determined to disrupt drug networks at every possible opportunity and I am pleased this investigation has seen another committed criminal removed from the streets of Thanet.”