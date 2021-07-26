British Kitesurf Freestyle Championships return to Ramsgate and includes two new events

By Sarah Mcleod

Ramsgate will play host to the British Kitesurf Freestyle Championships again this year.

Following the postponement of the Championships last year due to COVID-19, the British Kitesports Association (BKSA) will be bringing the event back to Ramsgate – but with a significant difference – the addition of new events designed to test even the most experienced kitesurfer.

With the opportunity to watch incredible stunts from some of the UK’s top kitesurfers, this year’s event will also include:

British Kite Foil Freestyle Championships – launched as a trial event in Ramsgate in 2019, but featuring as an official event for the first time in 2021

British Wing Foil Freestyle Championships – another first for Ramsgate

Active Ramsgate, an initiative of Ramsgate Town Council to support the economic development of the town through the promotion and celebration of outdoor activities, will be sponsoring and hosting the Championships, taking place on August 21-22 on Ramsgate Main Sands.

Around 70 competitors from all over the UK will all be competing, including some of Kent’s own kitesurfers such as Herne Bay’s Mattia and Francesca Maini. They are currently part of the Youth Kite Foiling British Sailing Team, aspiring to be part of the Olympic squad in future games.

Any kitesurfer of competition standard can enter. Find more information at www.britishkitesports.org

Along with the spectacle on the sea, there will be plenty on offer for spectators of this free event, including the popular free kitesurfing taster sessions on the beach as seen at previous Championships, commentary, demonstrations and tricks on the water from kitesurfing world champion Lewis Crathern. There will also be music, a variety of outdoor leisure stalls and some unexpected surprises over the weekend – all creating an event that the whole family will enjoy.

Dr Cheryl Mvula MBE, Project Manager of Active Ramsgate, said: “We are delighted to be bringing these prestigious Championships back to Ramsgate this year. And with two new kitesports events for 2021, it’s a great opportunity to watch some amazing competitors on the water from the beach, get a taster of this sport for yourselves and enjoy a fun, festive vibe over the entire weekend. It’s a free event, so do come along to join us.

“Ramsgate is a key destination now on the kitesurfing scene, as shown by having been chosen by the BKSA as a launch pad for their two new national events. It’s going to be a great weekend, bigger than ever before, and with plenty for the family to see and do.

“We’re also teaming up with various local businesses to make this an event which the whole town can get involved with.”

More details of the Championships can be found at:

www.britishkitesports.org and www.visitramsgate.co.uk

The event will be run in line with national guidelines and in a COVID safe environment.