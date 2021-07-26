Drive-through immunisation for teenagers to be held at St George’s School

Teenagers who missed routine school immunisations this academic year can catch up at a drive-through school holiday clinic in Broadstairs on Wednesday, August 4.

This will be the second drive-through clinic to be held at St George’s School and follows a similar successful event in February, which saw more than 300 young people vaccinated in a Covid-safe way.

Cathie Burton, Head of School Health and Immunisation for Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust (KCHFT), said: “A lot of children have missed out on school-age immunisations this year due to school closures, which is why we are so excited to have the opportunity to help them catch up. Our previous experience of the drive-through was extremely positive as it helps to give people the option of getting their missed vaccines in a very safe way.

“Jabs on offer will be the HPV vaccine for boys or girls who are coming out of years 8 and 9 and any year 10 girl who missed it. We are also offering the school leaver booster that protects against meningitis, tetanus, diphtheria and polio to young people finishing years 9 and 10.

“Families could easily combine the vaccination with a trip to Westwood Cross or even a visit to the beach. It’s more important than ever that young people get their routine immunisations to protect them from serious illness.”

If your child missed their HPV, meningitis or teenage booster jabs and you live in Kent or Medway, just come along on the day between 10am and 2pm. The school is based in Westwood Road, Broadstairs, CT10 2LH.

For more information please email kchft.cyp-immunisationteam@nhs.net or phone 0300 123 5205.