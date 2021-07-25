Thanet Virtual High Street marks first anniversary with new subsidiary

Thanet Virtual High Street – set up to help small businesses survive during the pandemic shutdown – is celebrating its first anniversary.

The concept during lockdown to help small local businesses to maintain their profile and provide a platform to sell their products and services has grown to a fully established website with an interactive business directory and successful Facebook group with over 5300 local members.

TVHS was created by Karen Brinkman while she was on furlough from her charity sector job. In the first 12 months it was featured in local press, radio stations and Karen was interviewed twice by a national newspaper. They were all interested to find out how a virtual high street could help local businesses and, as things opened up, how it could help to bring people back to actual high streets.

Karen also won a TVHS radio commercial for being voted Business of the Month on Thanet Academy FM.

Karen said: “Another thing that has been really successful has been collaborations on events such as a Christmas, weddings and a Spring and May Fair. With this in mind and to help celebrate our first anniversary TVHS is very excited to announce a subsidiary, the Thanet Stalls Directory.

“We are regularly being asked to find stalls by other promoters so we will be creating a quick and effective way to get information out to people. Local businesses will be able to join the register and event organisers will be able to contact us to get their message out. There will be a yearly subscription for stalls but the good news is, TVHS website members will be able to register free!”

TVHS is holding a fair at in Broadstairs on July 31 and August 1 which will raise money for the water gala next year. The gala had to be cancelled this year due to uncertainty over covid restrictions.

The craft and gift stalls will be on the promenade and open for customers from 10am both days.

On August 7 there will be a summer shopping extravaganza at the Rodney pub garden in Garlinge. From 11am to 3pm there will be stalls including boutique wear, jewellery, crafts, gifts, cakes and more.

More details can be found on TVHS online here and on facebook here