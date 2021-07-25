Ramsgate RSPCA charity shop reopens after major works

Ramsgate’s RSPCA charity shop has finally reopened after undergoing major structural works and is now appealing for new volunteers.

The shop, in Queen Street, closed on December 19 and has had work done to replace the joists and lay new floors, as well as having a repaint.

The shop finally reopened to the public yesterday (July 24). Covid safety measures are in place.

Manager Nicola Smith said: “I really couldn’t wait to get reopened and greet all our wonderful customers old and new to help raise much needed funds for our animal centre up at Woodchurch. We are accepting donations and are looking for new volunteers.”

Opening hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 9am to 4.30pm.

For enquiries pop in or email Nicola.smith@rspcathanet.org.UK