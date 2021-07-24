Kentish food and drink – and more – on offer at Cliftonville Farmers Market

Cliftonville Farmers Market is back tomorrow (July 25) with its latest offerings of local food and goods.

The event, run by Cliftonville Residents Association, takes place on the Oval Lawns, Eastern Esplanade, from 10am to 1p.m.

The market will celebrate its 20th anniversary in September and has won nine prestigious awards along the way.

Organiser June Chadband said: “It has a lovely group of stallholders who do their bit for the market. One of the stallholders manages our twitter account, another our facebook and instagram and another our admin.

“We also have the six men who prepare the site for the stallholders each month, erecting the gazebos, tables and crowd barriers/cones and staying to marshal the market with the manager and adhering to all Government guidelines over the last year. They are all unpaid CRA volunteers.”

This month, stallholders will be selling seasonal veg, Kentish cheeses, preserves, chutneys, olives, sun dried tomatoes, olive oil, vinegars, sausages, wild game, meat, cider, plants, doggy treats, vegan cakes, Turkish/Greek savouries & pastries, fresh plaice, cod, skate wings, tiger prawns, seasonal soft fruits, fruit crumbles, jams, juices, vegan food, Russian cakes, Russian dishes, New York Style cookies, iced biscuits, shortbread, cupcakes, Kentish grown saffron, sourdough bread, Italian savouries & doughnuts, eco friendly goods, fermented foods, coffee beans, eggs, duck eggs and more.

June said: “We have a new stallholder joining us this month selling fresh flowers and herbs, veg and flower seedlings. Shoppers will be able to buy hot dogs from St. Peters Sausage Company and excellent coffee and teas from Emma at Real Deal Roasters, as well as buying her coffee beans.

“Until recently, Thanet council were our landlords. We now have new landlords and as they are, like us, a community group, we hope that we can come to some mutually agreeable arrangement for Cliftonville Farmers Market, to remain on what has been its home for the last 20 years.”

The Oval Bandstand and Lawns in Cliftonville officially entered community ownership this month when the freehold was transferred from Thanet council to GRASS Cliftonville CIC.