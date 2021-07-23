Two men charged with drug dealing in Thanet

Two suspects are to appear in court, charged in connection with drug dealing in Thanet.

During the morning of Wednesday 21 July 2021, officers and Kent Special PCs carried out a warrant at a property in Hereson Road, Broadstairs, where they seized class A drugs, cannabis, mobile phones and cash.

Jamie O’Brien, 35, of Cecil Square, Margate, and Giles Lintott, 27 of Woodford Avenue, Ramsgate, were each charged on Thursday (July 22) with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Mr O’Brien appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (July 23) and was remanded in custody to next appear at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

Mr Lintott was released on bail to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 26.