Staff shortages cause disruption to Stagecoach services and reduction in open top bus timetable

Stagecoach bus services in Thanet and further afield have been hit by drivers having to isolate due to Test and Trace.

Routes have been affected by the staff shortages and even the open-top bus, which runs between Ramsgate Boating Pool and Broadstairs Stone Bay, has had its timetable reduced for the rest of the season.

A spokesman for Stagecoach South East said: “We are continuing to run the vast majority of our services in Thanet, including our essential local bus routes, however we have had to change some scheduled journeys as a result of driver shortages. Sadly we’ve also had to make the tough decision to reduce the operating days of the open-top service for the rest of this season – it will now operate only at weekends and Bank Holidays through to September.

“Like many businesses, we’re dealing with staff shortages at this time, with some colleagues needing to self-isolate as a result of being contacted through Test and Trace.

“In cases where there is an impact on our services, we are providing live updates to our customers through our app, website and our Twitter feed @StagecoachSE.

“At a time when Covid-19 is continuing to impact the shape of transport services, we need to make the best use of resources to ensure the widest benefit in our community.”